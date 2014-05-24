Tax-Deductible Fund Established for Victims of Isla Vista Carnage

Heritage Oaks Bank and KSBY-TV have partnered with the Santa Barbara Foundation to establish a fund for the victims of the Isla Vista rampage on Friday night.

“When we heard about this tragedy, it was devastating,” said Kathleen Choal, general manager of NBC affiliate KSBY-TV in San Luis Obispo. “But we knew the people in our local community would want to help in some way.”

Simone Lagomarsino, president and CEO of Heritage Oaks Bank, said the bank, KSBY and the Santa Barbara Foundation are united in support of the victims, families and others affected by Friday’s violence.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and the families impacted by this terrible tragedy,” she said.

Ron Gallo, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation, said the fund will be up and running quickly.

“The Santa Barbara Foundation is pleased to establish the Victims of Isla Vista Fund in partnership with Heritage Oaks Bank,” Gallo said. “We will be ready to accept check and/or cash donations at any of the 17 Heritage Oaks Bank branches located in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties when the bank opens for business on Tuesday morning.

“All donations will be tax-deductible.”

Click here to make an online donation through the Santa Barbara Foundation, and designate specifically that the donation should go to the Victims of Isla Vista Fund.

— Rusty Watson is communications director at Heritage Oaks Bank.