Fund for Santa Barbara Accepting Grant Applications

The Fund for Santa Barbara's Spring 2017 Grant Cycle is now open.

Applications, funding guidelines and key dates are available at www.fundforsantabarbara.org/apply-for-a-grant and at the Fund's offices, 26 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, and 120 E. Jones St. Suite 110, Santa Maria. Applicants must hand-deliver their completed applications by 5 p.m. Friday, March 3.

Anyone considering applying for a grant is encouraged to attend one of the four free grant-application workshops listed below. RSVP at: bit.do/GrantApp.

Carpinteria: 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 2

Lompoc: 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 8

Santa Maria: 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 13

Santa Barbara: 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 22

The Fund for Santa Barbara supports groups organizing for social, economic, environmental and political change in Santa Barbara County.

Causes supported by The Fund include grassroots organizing against discrimination of all kinds, supporting the rights and dignity of working people, promoting community self-determination, organizing for peace and nonviolence, working to improve the environment, and building cross-issue/cross-constituency coalitions and alliances.

The Fund offers assistance with the drafting of applications. All materials are available in both Spanish and English.

Direct inquiries to Elena Richardson, director of grantmaking, 962-9164 or [email protected]

The Fund raises money through donations of all sizes in order to provide grants and technical assistance. Since its founding in 1980, The Fund for Santa Barbara has awarded over $5 million to more than 1,000 projects.

— Elena Richardson for The Fund for Santa Barbara.