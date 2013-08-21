Fund for Santa Barbara Awards $6,000 to EDC for Work to Limit Impacts of Oil Development

The Fund for Santa Barbara, a nonprofit foundation that supports grassroots organizations working for social, economic and environmental justice, is proud to announce that the Environmental Defense Center has been awarded a $6,000 grant to support the organization's work to limit the local and global impacts of oil development in Santa Barbara County.

The EDC was one of 17 organizations to receive funding, among more than 40 groups applying.

The EDC protects and enhances the local environment through education, advocacy and legal action and works primarily within Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. Since 1977, the EDC has empowered community-based organizations to advance environmental protection. Program areas include protecting coast and ocean resources, open spaces and wildlife, and human and environmental health.

The EDC represents many local organizations on cases related to oil development; clients include the Carpinteria Valley Association, Citizens for the Carpinteria Bluffs, Get Oil Out!, the Los Padres Sierra Club, PUEBLO and the Santa Barbara County Action Network.

Recent and ongoing cases include Venoco Inc.'s proposal to drill in downtown Carpinteria (the "Paredon" project), Santa Maria Energy's proposal to use steam injection in the Orcutt hills and the statewide push for a moratorium on the practice known as hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking."



"We are grateful to the Fund for this generous support," said Owen Bailey, executive director of the EDC. "The grant will help us sustain and grow EDC's tenacious work on behalf of groups fighting the impacts of oil development throughout the County of Santa Barbara."

— Betsy Weber is the communications director for the Environmental Defense Center.