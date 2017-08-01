Fund for Santa Barbara Fall Grant Cycle Now Open

The Fund for Santa Barbara's Fall 2017 Grant Cycle is now open. Applications, funding guidelines and key dates are available online at www.fundforsantabarbara.org. Application deadline is Friday, Sept. 8.

Anyone considering applying for a grant is encouraged to attend one of four Community Grant Application Workshops:

Lompoc: Aug. 8, 6-7:30 p.m.

Carpinteria: Aug. 16, 6-7:30 p.m.

Santa Maria: Aug. 22, 6-7:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara: Aug. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

To reserve a seat, visit bit.do/GrantApp.

The Fund for Santa Barbara supports groups working toward social, economic, environmental and political change in Santa Barbara County. It also offers assistance with reviewing applications.

Direct inquiries to Elena Richardson, associate director, 962-9164 or [email protected]

Application materials are available in Spanish and English. Applicants must hand deliver completed applications by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, to one of the fund's offices: 26 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, or 120 E. Jones St., Ste. 110, Santa Maria.

The fund raises money through donations of all sizes to provide grants and technical assistance. Since its founding in 1980, the fund has awarded more $5 million to more than 1,000 projects.

The fund assists grassroots organizing against discrimination, supporting the rights and dignity of working people, promoting community self-determination, organizing for nonviolence, and working to improve the environment.

— Elena Richardson for the Fund for Santa Barbara.