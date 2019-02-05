Pixel Tracker

Fund for Santa Barbara Opens Spring 2019 Grant Cycle

By Patricia Solorio for The Fund for Santa Barbara | February 5, 2019 | 1:45 p.m.

The Fund for Santa Barbara has announced its Spring 2019 Grant Cycle is now open. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, March 1.

Applications, funding guidelines, and key dates are available online at www.fundforsantabarbara.org/Spring2019/ and at the fund’s offices, 26 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, and 120 E. Jones St., Ste #110, Santa Maria.

Anyone considering applying for a grant is urged to attend one of four grant application workshops:

In Santa Barbara: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5.
In Buellton: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12.
In Santa Maria: 6-7:30 p.m.Wednesday, Feb. 13.
In Goleta: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20.

To RSVP and for more details, visit www.fundforsantabarbara.org/Spring2019.

The Fund for Santa Barbara supports groups working toward social, economic, environmental and political change in Santa Barbara County. The fund also offers assistance with the drafting applications.

Direct inquiries to the grant-making team, 805-962-9164 or [email protected] While applying in person is an option, applicants can now apply online via the newly launched online application portal on the fund’s website. All materials are available in both Spanish and English.

The fund raises money through donations of all sizes to provide grants and capacity building assistance. Since its founding in 1980, the Fund for Santa Barbara has awarded some $5 million to more than 1,000 projects.

Causes supported by The Fund for Santa Barbara includes grassroots organizing against discrimination of all kinds, supporting the rights and dignity of working people, promoting community self-determination, organizing for peace and nonviolence, working to improve the quality of our environment, and building cross-issue/cross-constituency coalitions and alliances.

— Patricia Solorio for The Fund for Santa Barbara.

 

