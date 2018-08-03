Fund for Santa Barbara’s Fall 2018 Grant Cycle Open

The Fund for Santa Barbara has announced its Fall 2018 Grant Cycle is now open.

Applications, funding guidelines, and key dates are available online at https://www.fundforsantabarbara.org/fall2018/ and at its offices, 26 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101, and 120 E. Jones St., Ste. 110, Santa Maria, CA 93454.

Applicants must hand deliver their completed applications by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7.

Anyone considering applying for a grant is encouraged to attend one of five free grant application workshops:

Lompoc: 6-7:30 p.m. Aug 7.

Carpinteria: 6-7:30 p.m., Aug 15.

Santa Maria: 6-7:30 p.m., Aug 22.

Santa Barbara: 6-7:30 p.m., Aug 30.

RSVP at www.fundforsantabarbara.org/fall2018.

The Fund for Santa Barbara supports groups working toward social, economic, environmental and political change in Santa Barbara County. The Fund also offers assistance with the drafting applications.

Direct inquiries to the grantmaking team, 805-962-9164 or [email protected] All materials are available in both Spanish and English.

The Fund for Santa Barbara is a nonprofit community foundation that supports organizations working for social, economic, environmental and political change in Santa Barbara County.

This includes grassroots organizing against discrimination of all kinds, supporting the rights and dignity of working people, promoting community self-determination, organizing for peace and nonviolence, working to improve the quality of our environment, and building cross-issue/cross-constituency coalitions and alliances.

Fund for Santa Barbara raises money through donations of all sizes to provide grants and technical assistance. Since its founding in 1980, the fund has awarded in excess of $5 million to more than 1,000 projects.

— Patricia Solorio for The Fund for Santa Barbara.