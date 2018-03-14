Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 9:49 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Fund Started to Support Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist Stricken With Cancer

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 14, 2018 | 3:51 p.m.

Dave Loveton, the longtime sports information specialist at SBCC, recently was diagnosed with cancer and had surgery to remove a cancerous left kidney. He will next undergo treatment for cancer in his lungs.

Loveton will be sidelined from his job for several weeks and needs support to cover his living expenses.

Rocco Constantino, the SBCC athletic director, has started a Go Fund Me account in Loveton’s name (https://www.gofundme.com/loveforloveton) to help him.

“One of the main areas of concern for Dave is covering his finances for the time he is out, and that is where we can all come to his aid,” Constantino said on the Go Fund Me page. “Please consider donating any amount, all of which will go to Dave to cover his costs of living while he is out of work.

‘Our administration and human resources department have gone out of their way to support Dave, but as an hourly employee he doesn't have the same benefits and advantages as a full-time employee.”

Loveton has worked in the local sports media for nearly 40 years. He was a sports writer at the News-Press before landing at SBCC 12 years ago. 

“Those who know Dave, know he is a selfless person who does so much to support and promote all of the great accomplishments by our student-athletes while they are at SBCC and even after they graduate,” Constantino said. “He has also been a staple of the Santa Barbara athletics scene and has touched all of our lives in one way or another.”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

