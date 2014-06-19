Funding Campaign for FuelBox Mobile Device Charging System Reaches Halfway Point

A crowd-funding campaign for FuelBox Inc. has passed the halfway point of its goal to raise $50,000 by June 30.

On May 31, Santa Barbara-based FuelBox launched its first product, the powerStation — a well-designed, universally compatible mobile device charging system with an integrated portable battery pack. The powerStation is targeted at solving the needs of the more than 200 million smartphone and tablet computer users giving them access to power for their devices both at home and on the go.

With its wall-mounted Dock and boostPack portable battery, the powerStation charges mobile devices at home, in the office and while users are out and about on a daily basis. The boostPack provides more than 25 hours of power in a small unit that magnetically attaches to the dock.

The powerStation is also equipped with universally compatible connectors. Its flexi-arm connectors can’t tangle and are impossible to lose because they are directly attached to the powerStation. The compact design means no more lost cords, no more overloaded outlets, and no more losing touch as smartphones and tablets lose power.

Since FuelBox is a green company, the team has gone to great lengths to ensure the powerStation is ethically produced and packaged. The powerStation comes in recycled and compostable cardboard packaging that has been minimized to help protect the environment.

The crowd-funding campaign on Indiegogo.com is being used to pay for the first FuelBox production run. Already more than 200 donors have made contributions via pre-orders by clicking here.

Robert Herr, chief executive officer, and Daniel Friedman, chief marketing officer, co-founded FuelBox as a technology start-up in late 2011 while they were students in Santa Barbara. The idea behind FuelBox incubated for months at the Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation at Santa Barbara City College and continued to develop in the Synergy Business and Technology Incubator. The company’s first global headquarters is located at 116 E. Yanonali St., Suite F-1 in Santa Barbara.

To help Team FuelBox reach their goal, please contribute to the FuelBox Indiegogo campaign today by clicking here.