Fundraiser Assists Undocumented People Affected by Local Disasters

By Landon Ranck for Interfaith Sanctuary Alliance | February 8, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Interfaith Sanctuary Alliance will host a fundraiser for the 805 Undocufund, 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at the First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara, 305 E. Anapamu St.

The event will feature music by the Calamari Brothers and a DJ set by Last Resort Forever. Admission is free, but food from B’s Tacos and baked goods will be available for purchase.

Proceeds from the event will go to the 805 Undocufund, a collective effort among Ventura and Santa Barbara county-based grassroots organizations.

805 Undocufund assists local undocumented immigrant individuals and families who have been economically impacted by the Thomas Fire and subsequent mudslides, and are excluded from many relief programs, such as FEMA assistance and Disaster Unemployment Assistance.

The Ventura County Community Foundation (VCCF) provides fund administrative support. VCCF is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit. VCCF’s tax identification number is 77-0165029.

The Interfaith Sanctuary Alliance (ISA) is a project of CLUE SB. The ISA is a collaboration between faith communities and individuals in Santa Barbara working to support the undocumented immigrant community in our county.

— Landon Ranck for Interfaith Sanctuary Alliance.

 
