Fundraiser Helps Gives Wing to Students’ Exploration of Aviation Careers

The innovative aviation nonprofit A Different Point of View (ADPOV) is hosting a barbeque fundraiser 1-5 p.m. Nov. 12 at Above All Aviation, Santa Barbara Airport, 1503 Cook Place.

Airline captains, flight attendants, aircraft mechanics and other community leaders will be on hand throughout the afternoon. Flight lessons and full-motion simulator rides will be available for a minimal fee.

All proceeds go to A Different Point of View for student scholarships and capacity building for their year-round programs.

ADPOV gives youth hands-on training in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), as well as leadership and self-awareness training. This uniquely focused nonprofit allows students to explore aviation and the many career paths available in the field.

The mission is to engage, inspire and transform youth using flight lessons as a launching pad. Through aviation education and mentoring youth are shown a world they’ve never seen before. Students throughout Santa Barbara County participate in the Aviation Career Program and year-round discovery days.

“We encourage a diverse student population as we want to mirror the world in which we live. Our students come from myriad organizations who reach out to us and request our services," said Mike Linhart, board president, A Different Point of View.

"Putting anyone in the captain’s seat of an aircraft and teaching them how to fly is the most powerful experience, possibly on the planet.

"We feel that learning to fly should not be for the privileged few as it engages and inspires youth to seek new opportunities and gives them the ability to believe that they can succeed in the world,” Linhart said.

Tickets to the barbecue are $15 per person or $30 for a family four-pack; full-motion simulator rides are $20; flight lessons are $75-$100.

Buy tickets at https://adpov-bbq.eventbrite.com/

For more information, visit ADifferentPointofView.org or contact Lynn Houston 698-6784 or [email protected]

A Different Point of View is a 501(c)3 nonprofit EIN#46-104824. All donations to this charity are tax deductible and greatly appreciated.

— Lynn Houston for A Different Point of View.