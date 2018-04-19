Fundraiser Speakers Target Mental Health Systems and Gun Violence

As part of the Coalition Against Gun violence 23rd anniversay fundraiser/celebration, Dr. Amy Barnhorst will address public mental health systems, a national task force on the Gun Violence Restraining Order (GVRO), firearms law, suicide prevention and mental illness.

The event will be 2:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 29, at Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St. To buy tickets and donate, visit www.sbcoalition.org,

Dr. Barnhorst is a member of the UC Davis faculty and medical director of a crisis unit and a 50-bed inpatient psychiatric hospital for Sacramento County. There she provides emergency and acute psychiatric care for a largely homeless and indigent population with serious mental illness.

She is a member of the Consortium for Risk-Based Firearm Policy and the California Medical Society Firearm Violence Prevention Committee. She has written multiple papers on firearms, mental illness an the law, and has testified before the California and Alaska Senate on these issues.

Other speakers are: State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, discussing current gun violence prevention legislation; Rep. Salud Cabajal, who introduced H.R. 2598 GVRO Act in Congress, May 23, 2017, the 3rd anniversary of the Isla Vista tragedy; and 1st Dist. Supervisor, Das Williams, who co-authored AB 1014 California’s GVRO.

Both Cabajal and Williams will address GVRO legislation and its role in keeping families and communities safer. Isabel “Izzy” Huerta, a San Marcos High student activist, will discuss representing the emerging young activists.

CAGV is encouraging local youth to join young people nationwide to become active in gun violence prevention. Thanks to a grant from The Fund for Santa Barbara and other CAGV longtime supporters, student scholarships will be offered for the upcoming event.

CAGV will honor the youth in the community for answering a call to action by featuring student artwork inspired by their local participation in the national #MarchForOurLives on March 24. Also featured will be some sea glass and eco-friendly art pieces.

Supporters are encouraged to make donations to support the work of CAGV. The event’s special guest performers will be the San Marcos 18-piece High School Jazz Band, led by music director Michael Kiyoi.

CAGV will conclude the event with its traditional bell ceremony, remembering those who've lost loved ones to gun violence including: Goleta Post Office, Isla Vista, Dr. Han and family, Sandy Hook Elementary School, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., all U.S. veterans, and the 33,000 people slain by guns each year in the U.S.

The Santa Barbara Coalition Against Gun Violence is a nonprofit coalition comprised of 40-plus member organizations united against gun violence and committed to creating a safer community for Santa Barbara County residents.

For more information, visit www.sbcoalition.org or [email protected] or call 684-8434.

— Toni Wellen for Coalition Against Gun Violence.