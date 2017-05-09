Fundraiser Targets Type 1 Diabetes

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Hosts “Wine-ing for the Cure” Fundraiser

May 21 event set at Greengate Ranch & Vineyard in SLO

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation will host Wine-ing For the Cure, a Central Coast fundraiser to raise awareness and support research for those impacted by Type 1 diabetes. The event is May 21 at Greengate Ranch & Vineyard, San Luis Obispo.

Ticket sales close Wednesday, May 10.

The event will include a cocktail reception, gourmet dinner and local wines, along with live music, and live and silent auctions. All proceeds benefit Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to support the prevention, treatment, and cure for Type 1 diabetes.

VIP entrance begins at 4 p.m, followed by general admission entry at 5 p.m. VIP tickets are $175; general admission is $120.

Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is an autoimmune disease in which a person’s pancreas loses the ability to produce insulin, a hormone essential to turning food into energy. It strikes both children and adults suddenly and is unrelated to diet and lifestyle.

There are 1.25 million Americans who have T1D, including about 200,000 youth (younger than 20 years old) and more than a million adults (20 and older). Each year, 40,000 children and adults are diagnosed with T1D.

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation's mission is to accelerate breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D by investing nearly $2 billion in research funding and connecting with local communities, such as those on the Central Coast.

For more information on JDRF and T1D, visit diabetesfoundation.jdrf.com.

To buy event tickets, contact Kara Hornbuckle, 448-6924 or via email at [email protected]

— Laurie DeSchryver for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.