Tuesday, August 28 , 2018, 3:41 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Fundraiser to Benefit Wildland Firefighters Foundation

By Angelie Kahmann | August 28, 2018 | 2:08 p.m.
Women training for Pier to Peak half marathon.
Women training for Pier to Peak half marathon. (Courtesy photo)

In an effort to reach its fundraising goal for the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, a group will hold a benefit, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at Sama Sama Kitchen, 1208 State St., Santa Barbara.

The event will include dancing to the music of Party Proper Productions on Sama Sama Kitchen's back patio. There will be a silent auction with goods from local businesses. All proceeds will go to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

The Wildland Firefighter Foundation’s mission is to “help families of firefighters killed in the line of duty and to assist injured firefighters and their families.We honor and acknowledge past, presentand future members of the wildland firefighting community, and partner with private and interagency organizations to bring recognition to wildland firefighters.”

For more information, visit https://wffoundation.org/.

“We are all connected to the fire community in some way and feel that it is our time to give back to the men and women who have given so much to protect the people and property of our great nation,” said Angelie Kahmann.

“Our goal is to create a continuous support system and spread awareness about the ways in which the greater community can support the families and loved ones of the wildland firefighters who have been affected while fighting the ever present wildland fires nationwide,” she said.

“While training for Pier to Peak, one of the nation's toughest half marathons, we decided to use the opportunity to raise money for the Wildland Firefighter Foundation,” Kahmann said.

“As we see it, the 13.1-mile course will put us steps closer to supporting those in our community both near and far,” she said.

Tickets are available at runforwff.eventbrite.com. For those of you who can't make it but would like to support the cause, visit  www.gofundme.com/runforwff.

— Angelie Kahmann.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 