Fundraiser to Benefit Wildland Firefighters Foundation

In an effort to reach its fundraising goal for the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, a group will hold a benefit, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at Sama Sama Kitchen, 1208 State St., Santa Barbara.

The event will include dancing to the music of Party Proper Productions on Sama Sama Kitchen's back patio. There will be a silent auction with goods from local businesses. All proceeds will go to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

The Wildland Firefighter Foundation’s mission is to “help families of firefighters killed in the line of duty and to assist injured firefighters and their families.We honor and acknowledge past, presentand future members of the wildland firefighting community, and partner with private and interagency organizations to bring recognition to wildland firefighters.”

For more information, visit https://wffoundation.org/.

“We are all connected to the fire community in some way and feel that it is our time to give back to the men and women who have given so much to protect the people and property of our great nation,” said Angelie Kahmann.

“Our goal is to create a continuous support system and spread awareness about the ways in which the greater community can support the families and loved ones of the wildland firefighters who have been affected while fighting the ever present wildland fires nationwide,” she said.

“While training for Pier to Peak, one of the nation's toughest half marathons, we decided to use the opportunity to raise money for the Wildland Firefighter Foundation,” Kahmann said.

“As we see it, the 13.1-mile course will put us steps closer to supporting those in our community both near and far,” she said.

Tickets are available at runforwff.eventbrite.com. For those of you who can't make it but would like to support the cause, visit www.gofundme.com/runforwff.

— Angelie Kahmann.