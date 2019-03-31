Fundraising for County’s New ‘Firehawk’ Helicopter Gets Big Lift from Direct Relief

When Santa Barbara County firefighters respond to a backcountry rescue or a wildland fire, they often are assisted by a repurposed helicopter that originally saw action during the Vietnam War.

Copter 308 — a Bell UH-1H aircraft more commonly known as a “Huey” — still bears patches from bullet holes sustained more than 50 years ago in that conflict.

It’s been used to drop water on vegetation fires such as the recent Thomas and Holiday fires, pluck victims out of the devastation of the Montecito flash flooding and debris flows, make rescues in the backcountry and in the ocean, and assist law enforcement on car chases and searches for suspects.

Built in 1967, the single-engine, medium-duty aircraft has proven its worth time and again, but more recently it’s showing its age and limitations.

For that reason, the county spent nearly $2 million in January to purchase a heavy-duty Sikorsky HH-60L “Blackhawk” helicopter, built in 2004, from the California Air National Guard, with plans to convert it to a “Firehawk,” a mainstay in today’s firefighting helicopter fleet.

The county needs another $3 million to upgrade and overhaul the helicopter, and got a big boost in that effort last week when Santa Barbara-based Direct Relief announced a $400,000 donation to the project. The grant was announced by Thomas Tighe, Direct Relief's president and CEO.

Fire officials provided an update on the project Thursday at Direct Relief’s headquarters near the Santa Barbara Airport, and also gave a demonstration of Copter 308’s hoist capabilities.

“The ability for us to fight fire in the urban interface is limited not by our training, but by the equipment we have to do it,” said county Fire Chief Mark Hartwig, who is one month into the job.

Copter 308 “is a repurposed Huey that had its Vietnam era, and we’ve done everything we can with it,” he said. “My operations chief when I got here said, ‘You have the best fire department in the world, and we do it with a roll of duct tape and two bucks.’”

Once it’s operational, the Firehawk will give the county’s air unit, which serves both the fire and sheriff’s departments, capabilities that far exceed what their current fleet of five helicopters — all at least 48 years old — can deliver.

While Copter 308 can drop about 300 gallons at a time, the Firehawk can lay down 1,000 gallons. It can carry enough fuel for two hours of flight time, double that of Copter 308.

Because it can fly much faster — 218 mph vs. 138 mph — the turnaround time between water drops is significantly shortened for the Firehawk.

The Firehawk will be able to transport two critically injured patients at a time, compared to just one in Copter 308, and can carry up to 12 people, which is significant for some law enforcement missions.

The Firehawk also is better suited to flying in high-wind conditions, and will have improved night-flying and thermal-imaging capabilities.

Fire Battalion Chief Pat Byde noted that last July’s Holiday Fire, which scorched 113 acres and destroyed 13 homes in the Goleta foothills, gave a valuable demonstration of the Firehawk’s capability.

Initially the blaze was being driven down slope by gusty sundowners, but firefighters knew that once the wind died, the flames would take their natural course and head uphill into more rugged and less-accessible terrain.

To prevent that, Byde said, crews were trying to use bulldozers to carve a fuel break above the fire, with Copter 308 assisting with water drops to cool the flames.

However, the limited size of the water drops and the long turnaround times between them meant it could not keep up and adequately protect the bulldozer operators.

Copter 308 eventually went out of service due to mechanical problems, but fortunately a Firehawk helicopter from Los Angeles County was available and was pressed into service on the Holiday Fire.

“It supported our bulldozers, and they were able to capture the back of the fire, so when the wind died, we were able to contain that fire at 113 acres,” Byde said. “I don’t know what would have happened had they not, but I can say with absolutely confidence that (the fire) would have been up in the hills.”

Copter 308’s limitations also became clear during the rescue efforts after the Montecito disaster. The aircraft made repeated rescues of people who were injured or trapped before water intrusion into the aging airframe caused an electrical fire that forced an emergency landing and knocked the copter out of service for the remainder of the rescue response.

“We’ve reached a point where human effort, or more human effort, is not the answer,” Byde said. “We need to do something different to increase our capacity. We never again want to say that our personnel were unable to perform to their utmost because their equipment held them back.”

The initial purchase price for the Sikorsky was $1,726,000, plus $298,125 for after-sale inspections and maintenance.

The biggest price tag in preparing the aircraft for fire and rescue duty is $2.1 million for a specialized external water tank and required landing gear modifications. The remainder of the cost — some $875,000 — is for other modifications and added equipment, upgraded avionics and radios, a hoist overhaul, paint and training for pilots and mechanics.

Hartwig said the department will be budgeting funds for the Firehawk work over the next two years.

In the meantime, Direct Relief is accepting and acting as fiscal agent for private donations to the effort. Click here for more information.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

(Noozhawk video)