Fundraising Events Planned to Benefit Thomas Fire & Montecito Mudslide Victims

This is a list of events that will benefit, or donate a portion of the proceeds to, victims of the Thomas Fire and/or the Montecito mudslides.

Contact organizers for more information, and email [email protected] to submit an event to this list.

Benefit concert at Dos Pueblos High School on Jan. 27

A group of students from Dos Pueblos, San Marcos, Santa Barbara and Bishop Garcia Diego high schools will perform at a benefit concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Dos Pueblos Elings Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are a minimum $10 donation, and all proceeds will go to the United Way of Santa Barbara County, which has a Thomas Fire and Flood Relief Fund, organizers said.

Pamper day at Lash Bar

Tru beauty Lash Bar is offering discount services to donate to Thomas Fire and flood victims, and services will be free for all victims Saturday at 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1221 State St. #4 inside MI Salon.

Benefit concert at SOhO on Jan. 28

"An eight-hour benefit concert featuring top Central Coast bands is planned for 3 to 11 p.m. Jan. 28 at SOhO nightclub, 1221 State St., to raise funds for Thomas Fire Tri-County victims without insurance to cover their losses," organizers said.

The event also includes a dinner show and silent auction.

Funds from ticket sales and the silent auction donations will be distributed by Just Communities, organizers said.

Feast for the Children at First United Methodist Church on Jan. 28

The event has three seatings, at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 and $25 tickets (and $10 for children under 10) can be purchased in advance at the church office or at the door, organizers said.

Food is being donated by Via Maestra 42 and 100 percent of the ticket sale revenues will be donated to Unity Shoppe disaster efforts for the Thomas Fire and Montecito mudslides, organizers said.

First United Methodist Church is located at 305 E. Anapamu Street in Santa Barbara.

SB Wine Therapy Sunday Social on Feb. 11

The event of poetry readings and music will have all proceeds go to the United Way of Santa Barbara County to assist with fire and flood relief, organizers said. The event starts at 5 p.m. Feb. 11 at 732 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association Mike Moses Memorial Poker Tournament on March 11

The proceeds from this year's event will go toward supporting Montecito flood and mudslide victims, organizers said.

The Kick Ash Bash on Feb. 25

Donations will be directed to the Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance, to be disbursed to first responder organizations for equipment and the Santa Barbara Foundation to benefit flood and mudslide victims, organizers said.

The event is planned from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 25. "Sited at the spectacular Nesbitt Bella Vista Estate in Summerland, the event will be part music festival, part family fair, and 100% about bringing our community together in the aftermath of tragedy," organizers said, adding that they have already raised $1 million and the fundraising goal is $2 million.

Other offers

The Carlyle Salon in Santa Barbara is hosting a Day of Love on Feb. 5 with a day of complimentary salon services for people impacted by the Thomas Fire and Montecito flooding and mudslides. People can call 805.963.8787 to make a reservation.

Massage therapist Steve Shepard is offering free massages to displaced Montecito residents and first responders.

MacMechanic and TechEase are offering free data recovery for computers damaged in the Thomas Fire or Jan. 9 flooding and mudslides, owner Evan Asher said.

People can bring their computers to the office at 3433 State Street, Suite E. The companies have already recovered data from a few computers, including ones that were no longer working or covered in mud, Asher said in a press release.

The nonprofit Worth Street Reach is offering free laundry services for fire victims, mudslide victims and anyone who lost their jobs. Locations and times are available on the website.

