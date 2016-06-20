Fundraising Pro Lorna Robles Joins Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Development Team

Lorna Robles, a former fundraising professional at the University of California, has been named a development associate at the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.

A native Californian, Robles served as a fundraising assistant at UC Santa Barbara before joining the development staff at UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, where she managed the Heritage Society for Animals planned giving program, organized special events, executed donor stewardship projects and processed donations.

Previously, she worked in her family’s ranching, publishing and cable television enterprises after earning a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.

In her new role, Robles will oversee individual gifts and annual giving for the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.

“We are delighted to have Lorna join our team,” said Chamber Orchestra Executive Director Kevin A. Marvin. “Her expertise in the nonprofit sector will be a welcome asset as we bolster our fundraising capabilities.”

Founded in 1978, the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra is devoted to presenting concerts and programming of exceptional quality and to fostering engagement with classical music among community members of all ages.

The organization’s reputation for excellence has long attracted musicians of uncommon achievement. Current and former SBCO musicians perform with the New York Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Opera, Pacific Symphony and the Santa Barbara Symphony.

Acclaimed conductor Heiichiro Ohyama has served as music director of the ensemble since 1982.

For more information, visit www.sbco.org.

— Tim Dougherty represents the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.