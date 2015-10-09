Autopsy Indicates Murder-Suicide In Los Olivos Couple’s Death

Advice

An autopsy of a man and woman found dead Thursday in a Los Olivos residence indicated both had single gunshot wounds to their heads and said the manner of death is murder-suicide.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Coroner’s Unit conducted the autopsy Friday on Kimberly Lannette Hamilton, 45, of Los Olivos and her husband Gregg Hamilton, 50, of Santa Ynez.

“The Sheriff-Coroner will not certify the cause and manner of death until the investigation is finalized,” officials said in a news release Saturday. “However, all indications are that the tragic incident was a murder-suicide.”

Murder-suicide has been suspected since their bodies were found inside a residence on Alamo Pintado Avenue.

Sheriff's dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday from a man who said that a violent crime had occurred at his location, and the caller's cell phone was tracked to the Alamo Pintado Avenue home.

Based upon results to the preliminary autopsy, in conjunction with the evidence and information gathered by investigators from the Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Division and Coroner’s Unit, it appears the cause of death for each is a gunshot wound of the head, authorities said.

“The manner of death for Kim Hamilton is homicide and the manner of death for Gregg Hamilton is suicide."

The death investigation will not be finalized until after toxicology results are received, which is expected to take several weeks, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Funds have been started to accept donations to help the Hamilton children.

An account has been established at Rabobank under the name of Kimberly Hamilton to assist her three children. Donations may be made at any Rabobank branch.

Additionally, a Go Fund Me page has been set up here.

Survivors include a son, Dylan, who attends Santa Ynez Valley Union High School plus a daughter, Taylor, who is in college. Kimberly also has a grown son, Justin.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.