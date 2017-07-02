Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 11:28 am | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Funeral Plans Set for Noah Scott, Lompoc Teen Whose Cancer Battle Rallied Community

Memorial for 15-year-old to be held July 12 at Pacific Christian Center in Orcutt, with reception later at Johns-Manville Park baseball fields

Noah Scott was diagnosed last year with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and died Friday while undergoing treatment at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 15.
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 2, 2017 | 9:05 p.m.

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Noah Scott, the Lompoc teenager who died Friday after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Scott — the 15-year-old son of Lompoc police Cpl. Charles Scott and his wife, Kristin — learned he had acute lymphoblastic leukemia last summer. He was quickly embraced by the Lompoc community, which rallied around him and his family.

Before becoming sick, he was an active member of the Lompoc Police Explorers. He loved to play baseball and mess around with his two younger brothers and foster sister, according to a GoFundMe page started last year to help the family.

As Scott underwent treatment, posts on social media used the hashtag #YouGotThisKid, which also were affixed to police patrol car fenders and more in Lompoc. Members of Team Noah blanketed the city with the signature color of orange seen in ribbons and banners.

As his condition worsened, Scott was transferred from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital to UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he died.

The Scotts brought their son back to Lompoc early Saturday, with several community members on hand to pay their respects, even though the arrival occurred before sunrise.

Along the route from Los Angeles, multiple law enforcement agencies — UCLA and Los Angeles police, California Highway Patrol, Ventura County and Santa Barbara County sheriff’s departments, Ventura police, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Lompoc police, Lompoc Fire Department and a few others — provided escorts to show their respect for Scott and his family, Lompoc police Chief Pat Walsh said.

“They stood on overpasses with their emergency lights on saluting or holding their hands over their hearts,” he said. “So powerful, so respectful, such honor.”

The family announced in a Team NOAH Facebook group post Sunday evening that a public viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. July 11 at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, 123 N. A St. in Lompoc.

A public memorial will start at 10 a.m. July 12 at Pacific Christian Center, 3435 Santa Maria Way in Orcutt.

Following the memorial, a private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Lompoc. A reception will follow afterward at the Johns-Manville Park baseball fields “where a baseball game will most likely break out,” the family announcement said.

“Thank you to the thousands of individuals who held Noah in their thoughts and prayers and for their generosity during this trying time for Noah and his family,” Walsh said.

Among those supporting Scott was Lompoc native Danny Duffy, a pitcher for the Kansas City Royals who had asked fans to pray for the teen.

On Saturday morning, Duffy noted the sad news from his hometown.

“Rest in Peace Noah Scott,”​ he tweeted. “Hate typing what im typing right now. Ur a warrior kid. Lompoc stay strong for the Scott family. Gone too soon.”

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

