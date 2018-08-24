Friday, August 24 , 2018, 7:46 pm | Fair with Haze 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Funeral Plans for Los Angeles County Fire Captain Include Santa Barbara Burial

Memorial for Wayne Habell set for Saturday at Camarillo church; graveside service will be Monday at Santa Barbara Cemetery

Firefighters salute as motorcade passes. Click to view larger
Firefighters from the Montecito Fire Protection District salute as a motorcade bearing the body of Los Angeles County fire Capt. Wayne Habell is transported south to Camarillo on Thursday. Services will be Saturday in Camarillo and Monday at Santa Barbara Cemetery. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 24, 2018 | 5:49 p.m.

Los Angeles County fire captain Wayne Habell will be buried at the Santa Barbara Cemetery on Monday afternoon following a funeral two days earlier at a Camarillo church. 

Habell, 43, died earlier this month of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His body was found Aug. 18 in Hot Springs Canyon above Montecito after he had been missing for several days.

He was last seen Aug. 13 leaving his home in Newhall headed to a gym in Stevenson Ranch. On Aug. 17, his vehicle was found parked near the trailhead on East Mountain Drive.

Habell had served the agency for 13 years, according to the Los Angeles County Firefighters IAFF Local 1014. 

A funeral service is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday at Padre Serra Parish, 5205 Upland Road, Camarillo. 

The graveside service will begin at 2 p.m. Monday at Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive, Montecito,

Photo and turnout gear from firefighter who died. Click to view larger
A photo of Capt. Wayne Habell and his firefighter turnout gear was on display Friday at a flag ceremony held for him at his station in Newhall. (IAFF Local 1014 photo)

Habell’s colleagues conducted  a flag ceremony Friday at Station 73 in Newhall where he had worked. 

Upon discovery of his body last weekend, a procession of emergency vehicles accompanied a county coroner’s vehicle down Hot Springs Road to Highway 101, and then on to the Coroner’s Office in Goleta for further investigation

On Thursday, another procession carried Habell’s body from Santa Barbara County to Camarillo as fire service colleagues along the route paused to pay their respects by saluting the caravan from Highway 101 overpasses.

“Not only was Wayne an extremely devoted husband, father and friend, he was also a well respected and much loved firefighter and hero to many,” a family friend wrote on one of two GoFundMe pages created to help the family.

“It is hard to believe that this dynamic and passionate man is no longer with us. His infectious spirit and calming nature will continue to live on in his three amazing children.”

Habell reportedly was depressed at the time of his disappearance, and a union notice about the discovery of the missing man noted firefighters face post traumatic stress disorder and cumulative stress injuries.

“Your fire family loves you as well, and we will continue to create positive change for anyone dealing with what was hurting you inside,” a colleague said. 

It’s not clear what previous connection, if any, Habell had to Santa Barbara County or if he responded to the Thomas Fire that raced through Hot Springs Canyon on Dec. 16 or the Montecito debris flow that followed weeks later.

Survivors include his wife, Jennifer, and three children. 

Flowers, cards and letters may be sent to The Habell Family, c/o Local 1014, 3460 Fletcher Ave., El Monte, California 91731.

One GoFundMe page had raised more than $30,300 toward a $40,000 goal as of Friday afternoon while a second GoFundMe page had collected more than $2,660 toward a $20,000 goal.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

People attending flag ceremony. Click to view larger
A flag ceremony was held in Newhall Friday for Los Angeles County fire Capt. Wayne Habell. (IAFF Local 1014 photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 