Funeral Plans for Los Angeles County Fire Captain Include Santa Barbara Burial

Memorial for Wayne Habell set for Saturday at Camarillo church; graveside service will be Monday at Santa Barbara Cemetery

Los Angeles County fire captain Wayne Habell will be buried at the Santa Barbara Cemetery on Monday afternoon following a funeral two days earlier at a Camarillo church.

Habell, 43, died earlier this month of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His body was found Aug. 18 in Hot Springs Canyon above Montecito after he had been missing for several days.

He was last seen Aug. 13 leaving his home in Newhall headed to a gym in Stevenson Ranch. On Aug. 17, his vehicle was found parked near the trailhead on East Mountain Drive.

Habell had served the agency for 13 years, according to the Los Angeles County Firefighters IAFF Local 1014.

A funeral service is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday at Padre Serra Parish, 5205 Upland Road, Camarillo.

The graveside service will begin at 2 p.m. Monday at Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive, Montecito,

Habell’s colleagues conducted a flag ceremony Friday at Station 73 in Newhall where he had worked.

Upon discovery of his body last weekend, a procession of emergency vehicles accompanied a county coroner’s vehicle down Hot Springs Road to Highway 101, and then on to the Coroner’s Office in Goleta for further investigation

On Thursday, another procession carried Habell’s body from Santa Barbara County to Camarillo as fire service colleagues along the route paused to pay their respects by saluting the caravan from Highway 101 overpasses.

“Not only was Wayne an extremely devoted husband, father and friend, he was also a well respected and much loved firefighter and hero to many,” a family friend wrote on one of two GoFundMe pages created to help the family.

“It is hard to believe that this dynamic and passionate man is no longer with us. His infectious spirit and calming nature will continue to live on in his three amazing children.”

Habell reportedly was depressed at the time of his disappearance, and a union notice about the discovery of the missing man noted firefighters face post traumatic stress disorder and cumulative stress injuries.

“Your fire family loves you as well, and we will continue to create positive change for anyone dealing with what was hurting you inside,” a colleague said.

It’s not clear what previous connection, if any, Habell had to Santa Barbara County or if he responded to the Thomas Fire that raced through Hot Springs Canyon on Dec. 16 or the Montecito debris flow that followed weeks later.

Survivors include his wife, Jennifer, and three children.

Flowers, cards and letters may be sent to The Habell Family, c/o Local 1014, 3460 Fletcher Ave., El Monte, California 91731.

One GoFundMe page had raised more than $30,300 toward a $40,000 goal as of Friday afternoon while a second GoFundMe page had collected more than $2,660 toward a $20,000 goal.

