Funeral Service for Orcutt Murder Victim Set for Saturday in Arroyo Grande

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 10, 2019 | 6:16 p.m.
Carlos Echavarria Click to view larger
Funeral services for Orcutt homicide victim Carlos Echavarria are planned for Saturday in Arroyo Grande. (Contributed photo)

A funeral service for Orcutt homicide victim Carlos Echavarria is planned for Saturday in Arroyo Grande.

Echavarria, 63, was one of three people brutally beaten and stabbed Dec. 28 in an Orcutt home by a man later shot to death by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies. 

The service is set to begin at noon Saturday at The Gospel Lighthouse church, 497 Fair Oaks Ave.

Interment will follow at the Arroyo Grande Cemetery, 895 El Camino Real. 

Echavarria, his friend, Melanie McNabb, 64, and her daughter Nicole McNabb, 34, were slain in an Oakhill Country Estates home in Orcutt.

The alleged killer, David G. McNabb, 43, was killed by sheriff’s deputies who responded to the scene and found him armed with a rifle.

Echavarria has lifelong ties to the Five Cities area in southern San Luis Obispo County.

He worked as welder in the oil fields for many years, and loved to barbecue and take walks on the beach, his sons said.

Survivors include two sons and a daughter, Kenny Echavarria, Jason Echavarria and Chaylene Echavarria Lerma, all of Texas; a son, Justin, who lives in the Five Cities; 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He also had four siblings, Luisa Echavarria, Alice Abington, Mark Echavarria and Joe Echavarria, all of whom live in southern San Luis Obispo County.

A GoFundMe page, available by clicking here, has been set up and had raised $4,487 as of Thursday toward the $20,000 goal of helping the family defray expensese.

Arrangements are in the care of Marshall Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.

Information about funeral plans for the McNabbs has not been released.

