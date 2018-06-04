Funny Gal Kathy Griffin Bringing Stand-Up Comedy to Granada Theatre

When it comes to dishing Hollywood gossip and celebrity blunders, Kathy Griffin is one of the country’s top stand-up comedians. At 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, this two-time Emmy winner, New York Times bestselling author and five-time Grammy nominee will perform live at the Granada Theatre.

In her downright hilarious way, with outrageously wild style and delivery, Griffin will have audiences laughing out loud as she shares candid observations about everyday life, her dating experiences and embellished celebrity tales.

The comedienne’s performance is presented by the Granada Theatre Concert Series, sponsored in part by Montecito Bank & Trust and Lexus.

After moving to California from her native Chicago and joining the famed Los Angeles Groundlings comedy improvisational troupe, Griffin began building her resume with guest starring roles on TV series, including ER and Seinfeld. In 1996, her dream of playing a sidekick on a sitcom came true when she landed the role of Brook Shields’ sharp-tongued colleague on the NBC show Suddenly Susan.

Following her various TV guest spots, Griffin began gaining notice as a stand-up comedienne and landed specials with HBO, hosted NBC reality series Average Joe as well as the MTV series Kathy’s So-Called Reality. In August 2005, her reality show, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, debuted on Bravo to rave reviews. Through the six seasons for this show, Griffin was nominated for six Emmy Awards, winning two of them in the Outstanding Reality Program category.

Over the years, Griffin also performed many successful stand-up specials for Bravo, several of which were nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special category. In March 2011, she brought her stand-up show to Broadway with Kathy Griffin Wants a Tony, and received rave reviews from outlets all across the board, including The New York Times and the New York Post.

In addition to Broadway and television successes, Griffin has released several comedy albums, which have received Grammy nominations as well as top spots on the Billboard charts. She has also co-hosted The Billboard Music Awards three years in a row, Bravo’s A-List Awards two years in a row and CNN’s New Year's Eve special with Anderson Cooper seven years in a row. She has appeared on numerous talk shows, including Late Night with David Letterman, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Howard Stern and The View, in addition to filling in for Larry King on Larry King Live.

In September 2009, Griffin added bestselling author to her list of many achievements. Her tell-all autobiography, titled Official Book Club Selection: A Memoir According to Kathy Griffin, topped the New York Times Best Sellers List as well as The Wall Street Journal and Publishers Weekly lists.

Griffin is also very involved with the gay and lesbian community and was presented with the prestigious Vanguard Award at the 2009 GLAAD Media Awards. The Trevor Project awarded her with Lifetime Honoree at the 2011 gala for her tremendous work with the GLBTQ community.

Other honors include 2009 Gracie Award, 2007 GAVYN Awards Honorary Gay, 2006 Ladies Home Journal Funny Ladies We Love Awards, 2005 Lamda Legal Liberty Award, 2003 Toys for Tots Commander’s Award, Women’s Night Special Comedic Awards, 2005 Aid for AIDS Friend of the Year, and in 2007 was voted one of the Top 100 Irish American’s in Irish American Magazine. Griffin has also been nominated four years in a row for the Television Producer of the Year in Non-Fiction Television PGA Awards.

Tickets range in price from $33 to $93, and are available for this remarkably hilarious performance through the Granada Theatre’s box office. Click here to purchase online or call the box office at 805.899.2222.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.