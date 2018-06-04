Monday, June 4 , 2018, 2:24 am | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Funny Gal Kathy Griffin Bringing Stand-Up Comedy to Granada Theatre

By Jennifer Zacharias for the Granada Theatre | January 14, 2014 | 1:05 p.m.

When it comes to dishing Hollywood gossip and celebrity blunders, Kathy Griffin is one of the country’s top stand-up comedians. At 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, this two-time Emmy winner, New York Times bestselling author and five-time Grammy nominee will perform live at the Granada Theatre.

Kathy Griffin
Kathy Griffin

In her downright hilarious way, with outrageously wild style and delivery, Griffin will have audiences laughing out loud as she shares candid observations about everyday life, her dating experiences and embellished celebrity tales.

The comedienne’s performance is presented by the Granada Theatre Concert Series, sponsored in part by Montecito Bank & Trust and Lexus.

After moving to California from her native Chicago and joining the famed Los Angeles Groundlings comedy improvisational troupe, Griffin began building her resume with guest starring roles on TV series, including ER and Seinfeld. In 1996, her dream of playing a sidekick on a sitcom came true when she landed the role of Brook Shields’ sharp-tongued colleague on the NBC show Suddenly Susan.

Following her various TV guest spots, Griffin began gaining notice as a stand-up comedienne and landed specials with HBO, hosted NBC reality series Average Joe as well as the MTV series Kathy’s So-Called Reality. In August 2005, her reality show, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, debuted on Bravo to rave reviews. Through the six seasons for this show, Griffin was nominated for six Emmy Awards, winning two of them in the Outstanding Reality Program category.

Over the years, Griffin also performed many successful stand-up specials for Bravo, several of which were nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special category. In March 2011, she brought her stand-up show to Broadway with Kathy Griffin Wants a Tony, and received rave reviews from outlets all across the board, including The New York Times and the New York Post.

In addition to Broadway and television successes, Griffin has released several comedy albums, which have received Grammy nominations as well as top spots on the Billboard charts. She has also co-hosted The Billboard Music Awards three years in a row, Bravo’s A-List Awards two years in a row and CNN’s New Year's Eve special with Anderson Cooper seven years in a row. She has appeared on numerous talk shows, including Late Night with David Letterman, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Howard Stern and The View, in addition to filling in for Larry King on Larry King Live.

In September 2009, Griffin added bestselling author to her list of many achievements. Her tell-all autobiography, titled Official Book Club Selection: A Memoir According to Kathy Griffin, topped the New York Times Best Sellers List as well as The Wall Street Journal and Publishers Weekly lists.

Griffin is also very involved with the gay and lesbian community and was presented with the prestigious Vanguard Award at the 2009 GLAAD Media Awards. The Trevor Project awarded her with Lifetime Honoree at the 2011 gala for her tremendous work with the GLBTQ community.

Other honors include 2009 Gracie Award, 2007 GAVYN Awards Honorary Gay, 2006 Ladies Home Journal Funny Ladies We Love Awards, 2005 Lamda Legal Liberty Award, 2003 Toys for Tots Commander’s Award, Women’s Night Special Comedic Awards, 2005 Aid for AIDS Friend of the Year, and in 2007 was voted one of the Top 100 Irish American’s in Irish American Magazine. Griffin has also been nominated four years in a row for the Television Producer of the Year in Non-Fiction Television PGA Awards.

Tickets range in price from $33 to $93, and are available for this remarkably hilarious performance through the Granada Theatre’s box office. Click here to purchase online or call the box office at 805.899.2222.

For all sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kristi Newton, director of development, by phone at 805.451.2932 or via email at [email protected].

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 