Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 1:51 pm | Overcast with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Funny Man Jay Leno Bringing Laughs to Paso Robles Venue

By Vanessa Kromer for Nederlander Concerts | August 30, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Late night host and stand-up comedian Jay Leno will perform live at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles.

Jay Leno Click to view larger
Jay Leno

Widely characterized as “the hardest working man in show business,” Leno is also a best-selling children’s book author, corporate speaker, TV and movie voice-over artist, car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist.

Leno’s late night TV ratings domination included more than two decades of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, winning every consecutive quarter of his hosting over the past 19 years.

Leno won an an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy, Variety or Music Series; The Tonight Show with Jay Leno has received the trophy for Favorite Late Night Show in the TV Guide Awards as determined by viewer's votes; and he recently was installed in the Television Academy's Broadcast Hall of Fame.

Leno's newest entertainment venture, Jay Leno’s Garage, of which he is a producer as well as star, gained an international following on the web, plus an Emmy Award and two nominations for Outstanding Special Class–Short-Format Nonfiction Programs. An NBC creation, the show is on CNBC.

Leno has received the People’s Choice Award and other honors, including the Harris Poll selection as most popular star on TV.

He was inducted into the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ Broadcasting Hall of Fame, received the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2014, the Hasty Pudding Award at Harvard University, an honor whose sole prior comedy/talk host recipient was Johnny Carson.

Tickets to see Leno are priced at $85, $70, $60 and $50. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre box office during business hours, online at Ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000.

All dates, acts and ticket prices subject to change without notice. A service charge is added to each ticket price. For more information, visit www.VinaRoblesAmphitheatre.com.

— Vanessa Kromer for Nederlander Concerts.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 