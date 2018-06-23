Funny Man Jay Leno Bringing Laughs to Paso Robles Venue

Late night host and stand-up comedian Jay Leno will perform live at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles.

Widely characterized as “the hardest working man in show business,” Leno is also a best-selling children’s book author, corporate speaker, TV and movie voice-over artist, car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist.

Leno’s late night TV ratings domination included more than two decades of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, winning every consecutive quarter of his hosting over the past 19 years.

Leno won an an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy, Variety or Music Series; The Tonight Show with Jay Leno has received the trophy for Favorite Late Night Show in the TV Guide Awards as determined by viewer's votes; and he recently was installed in the Television Academy's Broadcast Hall of Fame.

Leno's newest entertainment venture, Jay Leno’s Garage, of which he is a producer as well as star, gained an international following on the web, plus an Emmy Award and two nominations for Outstanding Special Class–Short-Format Nonfiction Programs. An NBC creation, the show is on CNBC.

Leno has received the People’s Choice Award and other honors, including the Harris Poll selection as most popular star on TV.

He was inducted into the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ Broadcasting Hall of Fame, received the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2014, the Hasty Pudding Award at Harvard University, an honor whose sole prior comedy/talk host recipient was Johnny Carson.

Tickets to see Leno are priced at $85, $70, $60 and $50. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre box office during business hours, online at Ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000.

All dates, acts and ticket prices subject to change without notice. A service charge is added to each ticket price. For more information, visit www.VinaRoblesAmphitheatre.com.

— Vanessa Kromer for Nederlander Concerts.