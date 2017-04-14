Monday, April 23 , 2018, 3:55 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Future of New Neighborhood Park in Old Town Goleta on Hold

Project can't move forward until ownership of the 4-acre parcel is worked out

Plans for a neighborhood park on Kellogg Avenue in Old Town Goleta remain on hold while the city settles ownership issues related to the 4-acre parcel. Click to view larger
Plans for a neighborhood park on Kellogg Avenue in Old Town Goleta remain on hold while the city settles ownership issues related to the 4-acre parcel. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo | April 14, 2017 | 8:52 p.m.

A sign advertising the future home of a new park near Hollister and Kellogg avenues in Old Town Goleta has been in place since 2013.

“No trespassing” notices clutch a chain link fence surrounding the 4-acre city neighborhood park slated for the vacant parcel near San Jose Creek and adjacent to the Santa Barbara Nissan dealership.  

The project remains frozen until the issue of ownership at 170 South Kellogg Ave. is worked out with the state, according to city spokeswoman Valerie Kushnerov. 

“The city is prepared to move forward with construction as soon as that issue is resolved,” Kushnerov said. “We are working through the process so we can eventually build a park in Old Town.”

According to Kushnerov, California’s law dissolving redevelopment agencies across the state has been changed since 2011 — the year design plans kicked off. 

Site ownership needs to be resolved between the Goleta Redevelopment Agency Successor Agency, which obtains title to the property, and the city.

“There are lawsuits between redevelopment agencies and cities in the state — that’s setting the legal precedent for how this is handled,” Kushnerov said.

Funding sources come from a grant totaling $910,000 from the state.

In 2012, Goleta was one of 64 recipients chosen from more than 400 applicants requesting $1.3 billion from the California State Parks’ Office of Grants and Local Services.

The city also received a grant totaling $10,000 from the Davenport Institute for public input on the design process.

In addition to the site ownership matter, a final park design needs to return to the Goleta’s City Council for final approval.

An estimate for that meeting is this spring.

A multipurpose field, basketball and handball court, concrete ping-pong table, bocce ball court, exercise equipment, picnic areas, restrooms, a splash pad shooting out recycled water, and a skateboard plaza are recreational amenities in the design.

The city hired Santa Barbara-based Van Atta Associates Landscape Architects to design the park and conduct public outreach.

The City Council reviewed a final design of the park in 2015, but city officials wanted to alter features before giving the project the green light.

Goleta’s Parks and Recreation Commission revised the design incorporating the council’s feedback more than a year later.

City staff continues final design efforts so the project can move forward upon successful title acquisition, according to the city.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 