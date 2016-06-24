Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 5:22 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Future Santa Ynez Valley Community Pool to Air on NBC for Olympic Swimming Trials

By Bruce Porter for the Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Foundation | June 24, 2016 | 10:00 a.m.

Residents of the Santa Ynez Valley will have the opportunity to see their new community swimming pool on television during the week of June 26, 2016.

The Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Foundation was established to replace the existing 50-year-old crumbling, under-sized high school pool with a new full-sized pool.

The new aquatics complex’s configuration will ensure the community will have far greater access to water-related activities, even during the school day, with opportunities for programming from city recreation departments, the YMCA and others.

The complex will be built using the world’s most modern pool technology, using modules that greatly decrease costs for both construction and long-term maintenance.  
 
The Aquatics Foundation is purchasing the modular components from the manufacturer that installed the pool that is being used for this summer’s Olympic swimming trials in Omaha, Neb.

The trials will be televised and live-streamed, so Santa Ynez Valley residents can watch world-class swimmers — our next Olympians — swimming in the actual pool that is being purchased for installation in Santa Ynez!

From June 26 to July 3, the trials (and the new pool) can be seen on NBC every evening at 8 p.m. Some nights there is additional programming at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and/or 7 p.m.  

You can access the entire schedule and streaming link here.

Gary Hall Jr., five-time gold medalist from previous Olympics and who lives in the Santa Ynez Valley with his family, will provide commentary and interview swimmers on the streaming site.

For more information about our Valley’s new community pool, visit www.syvaquatics.org.

Bruce Porter is the president of the Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Foundation.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 