Future Santa Ynez Valley Community Pool to Air on NBC for Olympic Swimming Trials

Residents of the Santa Ynez Valley will have the opportunity to see their new community swimming pool on television during the week of June 26, 2016.

The Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Foundation was established to replace the existing 50-year-old crumbling, under-sized high school pool with a new full-sized pool.

The new aquatics complex’s configuration will ensure the community will have far greater access to water-related activities, even during the school day, with opportunities for programming from city recreation departments, the YMCA and others.

The complex will be built using the world’s most modern pool technology, using modules that greatly decrease costs for both construction and long-term maintenance.



The Aquatics Foundation is purchasing the modular components from the manufacturer that installed the pool that is being used for this summer’s Olympic swimming trials in Omaha, Neb.

The trials will be televised and live-streamed, so Santa Ynez Valley residents can watch world-class swimmers — our next Olympians — swimming in the actual pool that is being purchased for installation in Santa Ynez!

From June 26 to July 3, the trials (and the new pool) can be seen on NBC every evening at 8 p.m. Some nights there is additional programming at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and/or 7 p.m.

You can access the entire schedule and streaming link here.

Gary Hall Jr., five-time gold medalist from previous Olympics and who lives in the Santa Ynez Valley with his family, will provide commentary and interview swimmers on the streaming site.

For more information about our Valley’s new community pool, visit www.syvaquatics.org.

— Bruce Porter is the president of the Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Foundation.