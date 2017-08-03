Prospective Teachers Honored With Scholarships

At its recent annual Scholarship Dinner, the Santa Barbara Retired Teachers Association awarded six scholarships to one local high school student and five UCSB students, all who are planning to become teachers.

The dinner at Vista del Monte Retirement Community included a performance by the San Marcos High School Madrigals.

With the assistance of the Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation under the guidance of Candace Winkler, president/CEO, the Erna Maurer Scholarship was awarded to Luz Nicacio, a Santa Barbara High School student with a 3.71 GPA.

Nicacio is involved with Safety Town, AVID and UCSB Pathways. She plans to attend San Jose State University where her $2,500 will help her fulfill her dream of becoming a teacher.

With the assistance of UCSB under the guidance of Dr. Anne Lippincott the following scholarships were awarded:

Ashley Morales received a $1,000 Laura E. Settle Scholarship. Morales plans to teach elementary students.

Megan Reed received a $1,000 Laura E. Settle Scholarship. Reed plans to teach elementary students.

Evelin Servin received a $1,000 Laura E. Settle Scholarship. Servin plans to teach elementary students.

Danni McConnell received a $1,500 Anne and Harry Scales Scholarship. McConnell plans to teach junior high history.

Gabriel Mathews received a $1,500 Anne and Harry Scales Scholarship. Mathews plans to teach high school biology.

— Santa Barbara Retired Teachers Association.