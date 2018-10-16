Gabby Minier Dominates Field, Wins Channel League Individual Golf Title

Gabby Minier dominated the field for the second day and won the Channel League Individual Golf Championship by 15 strokes on Tuesday at the Alisal Ranch Course in Solvang.
Minier followed her Monday 79 with a 76 and finished with a two-round total of 11-over par 155. She was the only golfer in the field to shoot in the 70s. She leads five golfers into the CIF Individual Regionals.
The other players representing the Channel League at the regionals are Alex Manion of San Marcos (170), Melia Haller of Santa Barbara High (170), Hannah Cho of DP (189) and Lizzie Goss of Santa Barbara (190).
Santa Barbara will be representing the league at the CIF-SS Team Regionals. The Dons went 10-0 in league matches.
Channel League Golf Finals
Alisal Ranch Course
Gabby Minier, DPHS 79-76 —155
Alex Manion, SMHS 86-84—170
Melia Haller, SBHS, 87-83—170
Hannah Cho, DPHS, 93-96 —189
Lizzie Goss, SBHS, 95-95—190
Aoife Braverman, SBHS, 99-97—196
Sofia Tasca, SMHS, 100-98—198
Allie Womack, SBHS, 104-97—201
Morgan Blunt, SYHS, 98-105—203
Marina Vengel, SYHS, 105-102—207
Olivia Cortopassi, SYHS, 101-108—209
Gracie Church, SYHS,102-110—212
Ellie Mendibles, CHS, 103-117—220
Kathy Ramirez-Gijon, DPHS,105-115—220
Nicole Calene, DPHS,114-107—221
Caelyn Linane, SYHS, 108-115—223