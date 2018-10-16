Tuesday, October 16 , 2018, 9:53 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Golf

Gabby Minier Dominates Field, Wins Channel League Individual Golf Title

Gabby Minier Click to view larger
Gabby Minier of Dos Pueblos, shown from an earlier competition, won the CIF Individual Tournament. (Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 16, 2018 | 8:16 p.m.

Gabby Minier dominated the field for the second day and won the Channel League Individual Golf Championship by 15 strokes on Tuesday at the Alisal Ranch Course in Solvang.

Minier followed her Monday 79 with a 76 and finished with a two-round total of 11-over par 155. She was the only golfer in the field to shoot in the 70s. She leads five golfers into the CIF Individual Regionals.

The other players representing the Channel League at the regionals are Alex Manion of San Marcos (170), Melia Haller of Santa Barbara High (170), Hannah Cho of DP (189) and Lizzie Goss of Santa Barbara (190).

Santa Barbara will be representing the league at the CIF-SS Team Regionals. The Dons went 10-0 in league matches. 

Channel League Golf Finals
Alisal Ranch Course
Gabby Minier, DPHS 79-76 —155

Alex Manion, SMHS 86-84—170 

Melia Haller, SBHS, 87-83—170

Hannah Cho, DPHS, 93-96 —189

Lizzie Goss, SBHS, 95-95—190

Aoife Braverman, SBHS, 99-97—196

Sofia Tasca, SMHS, 100-98—198

Allie Womack, SBHS, 104-97—201

Morgan Blunt, SYHS, 98-105—203

Marina Vengel, SYHS, 105-102—207

Olivia Cortopassi, SYHS, 101-108—209

Gracie Church, SYHS,102-110—212

Ellie Mendibles, CHS, 103-117—220

Kathy Ramirez-Gijon, DPHS,105-115—220

Nicole Calene, DPHS,114-107—221

Caelyn Linane, SYHS, 108-115—223

