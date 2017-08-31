Gabby Minier Fires a 35, Dos Pueblos Shoots Season-Low 197

Golf

Gabby Minier shot an even par 35, leading Dos Pueblos to its lowest score of the season in a girls golf win over Buena. The Chargers shot 197 to Buena's 296.

"This is a good early season score that helps the girls get a glimpse of their potential," said DP co-coach Dan Choi. "We were very pleased by the smart play and mental toughness that the girls displayed to turn in a good score in tough conditions."

Bella Vigna and Julia Forster each shot 37, Hannah Cho carded a 40 and Nicole Calene scored a 48.

Dos Pueblos improves to 3-0.

