Gabby Minier-Hannah Cho of Dos Pueblos Take 4th at Pirate Invitational

The Dos Pueblos duo of Gabby Minier and Hannah Cho finished fourth in the team competition and Minier tied for first place individually but came in second based on a card-off with Toni Sottile of Westlake at the 20th annual Pirate Invitatonal girls golf tournament on Monday at the Alisal River Course.

Minier and Sottile each shot even-par 72. The DP team of Minier and Cho combined for a best-ball score of 69.

"This was an impressive team effort by Gabby and Hannah to do so well in an early-season tournament," said DP coach Dan Choi.

Oaks Christian took first place at 67 behind the 74s of Charissa Shang and Catherine Rao. Second-place Calabasas also finished at 67 and came in second, with Olivia Canales and Caroline Canalas both shooting 75s. Westlake (Sottile 72, Marisa D'Amore 80) came in third at 69.

There were four closet to the pin winners: Melia Haller of Santa Barbara (No. 4), Minier (No. 9), Jessie Song of Westlake (No. 12) and Lindsey Mueller of Newbury Park (No. 17).



