Gabby Minier is Medalist for 2nd Straight Match, Leads Dos Pueblos Past Righetti

Golf

Gabby Minier shot a day 37 to earn medalist honors and lead the Dos Pueblos girls golf team to a 234-256 non-league win over Righetti at Santa Maria Golf Club.

"Coming off a strong round from the Pirate Invitational, Gabby won medalist honors for the second time in a row," said DP coach Dan Choi.

Hannah Choi shot a 41, Nicole Calene a 45, Julia Schniepp a 54 and Sierra Ortiz a 57 for the Chargers. Schniepp was making her golfing debut, said Choi.

Dos Pueblos (1-1) is back in action Tuesday against Rio Mesa at Glen Annie GC.

