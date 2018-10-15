Monday, October 15 , 2018, 9:27 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Golf

Gabby Minier Leads Channel League Tournament by 7 Strokes

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 15, 2018 | 7:35 p.m.

Gabby Minier of Dos Pueblos shot a 79 for 18 holes at the Alisal Ranch Course to take the first-round lead in the Channel League Individual Tournament on Monday.

Minier leads second-place Alex Manion of San Marcos by seven strokes. Santa Barbara High's Melia Haller is in third place after shooting an 87, Hannah Cho of DP is in fourth with a 93 and Lizzie Goss of Santa Barbara is in fifth with a 95.

The top 16 golfers advanced to Tuesday's final round of 18 holes. The tournament's top five finishers will advance to the CIF Individual Regionals and the top six will earn first-team all-league honors.

Tee times for Tuesday begin at 11 a.m.

Golfer, School, score, place

11 a.m.

x-Gabby Minier DPHS 79 1
x-Melia Haller SBHS 87 3
x-Gracie Church SYHS 102 11
x-Alex Manion SMHS 86 2
         
11:10 a.m.

x-Hannah Cho DPHS 93 4
x-Lizzie Goss SBHS 95 5
x-Sofia Tasca SMHS 100 T-8
x-Morgan Blunt SYHS 98 6
         
11:20 a.m.

Marina Zellers LHS 116 T-19
x-Aoife Braverman SBHS 99 7
Ashlyn Wiswall CHS 116 T-19
x-Erinn Callaghan SYHS 100 T-8

11:30 a.m. 

Nicole Calene DPHS 114 18
x-Allie Womack SBHS 104 13
Ruby Monday LHS 130 24
x-Oliva Cortopassi SYHS 101 10

11:40 a.m.

x-Marina Vengel SYHS 105 T-14
x-Kathy Ramirez-Gijon DPHS 105 T-14
Malta Olhiser SBHS 124 22
Hannah Larsh LHS 132 25
         
11:50 a.m.

x-Caelyn Linane SYHS 108 16
Julia Schniepp DPHS 113 17
x-Ellie Mendibles CHS 103 12
Jessie Mendibles CHS 126 23

Noon

Haley Larsh LHS 133 26
Maggie Tang DPHS 122 21

x-Advanced to second round

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 