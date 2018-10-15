Gabby Minier Leads Channel League Tournament by 7 Strokes

Golf

Gabby Minier of Dos Pueblos shot a 79 for 18 holes at the Alisal Ranch Course to take the first-round lead in the Channel League Individual Tournament on Monday.

Minier leads second-place Alex Manion of San Marcos by seven strokes. Santa Barbara High's Melia Haller is in third place after shooting an 87, Hannah Cho of DP is in fourth with a 93 and Lizzie Goss of Santa Barbara is in fifth with a 95.

The top 16 golfers advanced to Tuesday's final round of 18 holes. The tournament's top five finishers will advance to the CIF Individual Regionals and the top six will earn first-team all-league honors.

Tee times for Tuesday begin at 11 a.m.

Golfer, School, score, place

11 a.m.

x-Gabby Minier DPHS 79 1

x-Melia Haller SBHS 87 3

x-Gracie Church SYHS 102 11

x-Alex Manion SMHS 86 2



11:10 a.m.

x-Hannah Cho DPHS 93 4

x-Lizzie Goss SBHS 95 5

x-Sofia Tasca SMHS 100 T-8

x-Morgan Blunt SYHS 98 6



11:20 a.m.

Marina Zellers LHS 116 T-19

x-Aoife Braverman SBHS 99 7

Ashlyn Wiswall CHS 116 T-19

x-Erinn Callaghan SYHS 100 T-8

11:30 a.m.

Nicole Calene DPHS 114 18

x-Allie Womack SBHS 104 13

Ruby Monday LHS 130 24

x-Oliva Cortopassi SYHS 101 10

11:40 a.m.

x-Marina Vengel SYHS 105 T-14

x-Kathy Ramirez-Gijon DPHS 105 T-14

Malta Olhiser SBHS 124 22

Hannah Larsh LHS 132 25



11:50 a.m.

x-Caelyn Linane SYHS 108 16

Julia Schniepp DPHS 113 17

x-Ellie Mendibles CHS 103 12

Jessie Mendibles CHS 126 23

Noon

Haley Larsh LHS 133 26

Maggie Tang DPHS 122 21

x-Advanced to second round