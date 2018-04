Gabby Minier Paces Dos Pueblos to 2nd Golf Win

Golf

"The conditions started out a bit challenging but was great practice for the upcoming Pirate Invitational," said coach Dan Choi

Minier shot 41 to earn medalist honors for the second straight match. Julia Forester fired a 43 and Bella Vigna and Hannah Cho each carded 45s to pace DP (2-0). The Chargers beat Righetti in their first match.

Gabby Minier led four Dos Pueblos golfers in the 40s, and the Chargers defeated Santa Ynez, 235-268, in a non-league match on Wednesday at Glen Annie Golf Course

