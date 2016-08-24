Gabby Minier Paces Dos Pueblos to 2nd Golf Win

Gabby Minier led four Dos Pueblos golfers in the 40s, and the Chargers defeated Santa Ynez, 235-268, in a non-league match on Wednesday at Glen Annie Golf Course
Minier shot 41 to earn medalist honors for the second straight match. Julia Forester fired a 43 and Bella Vigna and Hannah Cho each carded 45s to pace DP (2-0). The Chargers beat Righetti in their first match.
"The conditions started out a bit challenging but was great practice for the upcoming Pirate Invitational," said coach Dan Choi
Dos Pueblos 235
Gabby Minier 41
Julia Forster 43
Bella Vigna 45
Hannah Cho 45
Nicole Calene 61
