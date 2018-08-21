Gabby Minier Shoots 2-Under Par in Dos Pueblos Golf Opener

Golf

Gabby Minier of Dos Pueblos made an eagle on No. 4 at Buenaventura Golf Course and fired a 2-under 33 to earn medalist honors, but the Chargers lost their season opener to Foothill Hill Tech.

"This year, we have girls that are playing with limited match experience," DP coach Dan Choi said. "They were a little nervous about today’s match but did a great job of settling down and shoot some personal-best match scores. As a team we are very happy with this early season effort."

Hannah Cho was second for the Chargers with a 41 followed by Nicole Calene (45), Athena Mastoff (56) and Sierra Ortiz (56

Individual Scores Golf: Gabby Minier shot 33.

The Charges play in the Santa Ynez Pirate Invitational on Monday.