Golf

Gabby Minier Wins Las Vegas Golf Tournament to Qualify for Junior Worlds

Gabby Minier Click to view larger
Gabby Minier won the girls 15-18 division title at the Future Champions Golf Las Vegas Championship. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 8, 2019

Dos Pueblos senior Gabby Minier played a stellar two rounds of golf and won her division title at the Future Champions Golf Las Vegas Championship at Pimm Valley Lakes Golf Course over the weekend.

Minier shot 4-under par 67 each day to finish at 8-under 134 for the tournament, beating Las Vegas local Morgan Goldstein by one stroke for the age 15-18 championship.

The victory qualifies her for the prestigious IMG Junior World Tournament at Torrey Pines in July.

"Playing in the Junior World is like qualifying for the Masters. It is such an honor," Gabby's dad, Marc Minier, said.

Minier trailed Goldstein by two shots after the first round on the par-71 Pimm Valley Lakes course.

"Gabby's key to success is first her demeanor," said Marc Minier. "She is so calm and patient. Because of that, her swing tempo is really smooth. She also finds the center of the club face better than anyone in the field, which is our mantra going into all events.

"I'm super proud of her, and she works hard and deserves all her success."

