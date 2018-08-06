Gabby Minier Wins TaylorMade Golf Championship in Ventura County

Golf

Dos Pueblos High senior Gabby Minier fired a 1-under par 71 in the final round and won the Ventura County Junior Golf Association's TaylorMade Championship at Soule Park in Ojai on Sunday.

Minier finished the 36-hole event at even-par 144 and won by six strokes.

Minier, who shared the first-round lead at 1-over 73 with Annabella Mascot of Agoura Hills. fired nine birdies and 20 pars in her two trips around the Soule Park course.

The victory was her third of season on the VCJGA Tour, putting her in second place in the final Player of the Year standings.

Isabel Carpenter of San Luis Obispo, who is headed to Cal State Monterey Bay, earned Player of the Year honors. She finished tied with Mascot for second place on Sunday.

