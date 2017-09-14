Golf
Gabby Minier’s 36 Propels Dos Pueblos to 6th Straight Girls Golf Win
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 14, 2017 | 7:35 p.m.
Gabby Minier fired a 1-over par 36 at Sterling Hills Country Club, leading the undefeated Dos Pueblos girls golf team to a 210-289 non-league win over host Rio Mesa on Thursday.
"We were very happy with Gabby's performance at Sterling," co-coach Dan Choi said. "It can be a course that is not necessarily easy for the girls and she had an impressive 16 putts on the day."
Bella Vigna and Julia Forster each shot 40, Hannah Cho carded a 44 and Nicole Calene shot a 50 for the Chargers, who improve to 6-0.
Dos Pueblos plays Monday in the Simi Valley Tournament at Los Robles Golf Course.
