Gabby Minier’s 37 Leads Dos Pueblos Golfers Over Rio Mesa

Golf

Gabby Minier earned her third straight medalist honor, shooting a 37 at Glen Annie Golf Course to lead the Dos Pueblos girls golf team to a 240-277 win over Rio Mesa on Tuesday.

"Gabby did a really good job of staying focused," coach Dan Choi said. "We put her in the last group so she could help some of the newer players. It was very impressive that she was able to help the other girls and still focus on scoring well."

Minier was named the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athlete of the Week.

Hannah Cho shot a 44, Julia Schniepp and Nicole Calene both carded 52s and Kathy Ramirez Gijon scored a 55.

"We also had freshman Camille Robinson make her Charger match debut," said Choi.

The Chargers are 2-1.

