Gabby Minier’s 38 at La Purisima Leads Dos Pueblos Golf Over Lompoc

Gabby Minier shot a 38 at the challenging La Purisima Golf Course to earn medalist honors and lead Dos Pueblos to a 250-313 Channel League win over Lompoc on Tuesday.
"Normally we wouldn’t be too excited about a 250 team score, but La Purisima is a different story," DP coach Dan Choi said. "Gabby was the only one who played before and that was only once. It's just not an easy course to play if you don’t have lot of experience playing it. Gabby put in a masterful performance."
Dos Pueblos improves to 11-3 overall and 7-2 in league. The Chargers play Santa Barbara on Thursday at La Cumbre CC.
DP scores— Gabby Minier 38, Hannah Cho 45, Kathy Ramirez Gijon 53, Nicole Calene 53, Maggie Tang 61. Lompoc's low scorer: Marina Fellers 56