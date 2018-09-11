Gabby Minier’s 6th Straight Medalist Honor Leads Dos Pueblos Over Oxnard

Golf

Gabby Minier made it six match medalist honors in row for Dos Pueblos in a 242-297 girls golf win over Oxnard High at Glen Annie Golf Course on Tuesday.

Nicole Calene matched her all-time best nine-hole score with 45. She made one birdie and three pars.

"Nicole bounced back from struggling with her putting yesterday," said DP coach Dan Choi.

Sierra Ortiz shot her personal-best score of 54.

The other DP scorers were Hannah Cho with a 47 and Athena Mastoff with a 61.

The Chargers (5-1) play Cabrillo in a Channel League match on Thursday at the Mission Club in Lompoc.

