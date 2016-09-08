Gabby Minier’s Stellar Play Carries Dos Pueblos Over San Marcos

On a perfect day at Birnam Wood Golf Club, Dos Pueblos golfer Gabby Minier was on fire.
In a Channel League matchup between Dos Pueblos and San Marcos, Minier played scratch golf, shooting a 36 on the 9-hole, par-36 course and powering the Chargers to 237-251 victory on Thursday. DP's Julia Forster, turned in a solid score of 40 for the second best round of the day.
Alex Pitchford had the best round of the day for the Royals with a 47.
Dos Pueblos improved to 4-1 overall, 1-0 in league play while San Marcos fell to 4-1 overall and 0-1 in league play.
Dos Pueblos: 237
Gabby Minier 36
Julia Forster 40
Bella Vigna 48
Hannah Cho 52
Nicole Calone 61
San Marcos: 251
Alex Pitchford 47
MacKenzie McBride 48
Lauren Pitchford 48
Amber Chen 52
Amanda Chen 56
Alex Manion 58
