Golf

Gabby Minier’s Stellar Play Carries Dos Pueblos Over San Marcos

Minier shot an even-par 36 for the day.

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | September 8, 2016 | 9:50 p.m.

On a perfect day at Birnam Wood Golf Club, Dos Pueblos golfer Gabby Minier was on fire. 

In a Channel League matchup between Dos Pueblos and San Marcos, Minier played scratch golf, shooting a 36 on the 9-hole, par-36 course and powering the Chargers to 237-251 victory on Thursday. DP's Julia Forster, turned in a solid score of 40 for the second best round of the day. 

Alex Pitchford had the best round of the day for the Royals with a 47. 

Dos Pueblos improved to 4-1 overall, 1-0 in league play while San Marcos fell to 4-1 overall and 0-1 in league play.

Dos Pueblos: 237

Gabby Minier 36

Julia Forster 40

Bella Vigna 48

Hannah Cho 52

Nicole Calone 61

San Marcos: 251

Alex Pitchford 47

MacKenzie McBride 48

Lauren Pitchford 48

Amber Chen 52

Amanda Chen 56

Alex Manion 58

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

