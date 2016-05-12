Gabe Arteaga, Bishop Diego Finish Season On Winning Note

Baseball

The baseball future is bright at Bishop Diego.

The Cardinals finished the season on a high note as freshman Gabe Arteaga beat Santa Clara on the road, 4-1, in a Tri-Valley League game.

Arteaga had a no-hitter going into the sixth inning before Santa Clara's Paul Orosco singled off him. Arteaga finished the game, allowing three hits, one run and one walk. He struck out seven in picking up this third win.

"Gabe Arteaga pitched a great game again," Bishop coach Ralph Molina said. "He has so much potential and he is only a freshman. I'm so excited about the future of this program with all theses young players we have. My hat is off to our seniors."



Bishop scored in the third inning when sophomore Will Goodwin led the inning off with a single. He stole second and scored on a single by sophomore Dylan Streett. Senior Ben Gunther followed with a RBI double to score Streett.

The Cardinals (6-16, 3-9) scored another run in the fifth inning to go up 4-0.

Street went 2-4 with two RBIs, Gunther was 2-3 with a RBI and Bronson Whitney was 2-4 with a RBI.



Bishop Diego…003 100 0 — 4 8 1

Santa Clara…000 000 1 — 1 3 2

BD: Arteaga and Strett, Koeper (4)

SC:Magallanes, Navarette and Orosco's

WP-Arteaga

2B—BD:Gunther and Whitney

