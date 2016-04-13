Gabe Arteaga Gives Strong Effort in Bishop Diego Win

Baseball

Freshman Gabe Arteaga pitched a complete game and freshman Nate Jordan scored the winning on a wild pitch as Bishop Diego beat Oak Park, 4-3, in a non-league baseball game at the Cardinals' Diamond.

Arteaga improved to 2-1 and left quite an impression on his coach.

“I was so impressed with Gabe’s work ethic, he just worked so hard and worked through a couple of jams," coach

Ralph Molina said. "He showed so much poise for a freshman."

Oak Park scored a run in the first and a run in the fourth to go up 2-0.

Matthew Pate got things going for Bishop in the fourth with a lead-off single and a stolen base. Izzy Reyes and Arteaga drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. Ash Borgeson scored Pate on a fielder’s choice, with Arteaga getting thrown out at second. Borgeson stole second, putting runners at second and third. Dylan Streett hit a clutch two-out double to score Reyes and Borgeson for a 3-2 lead.

The Cardinals scored another run in the fifth inning when freshman Jordan walked and advanced to third on two wild pitches. He scored on a third wild pitch in the inning, making the score 4-3.

Arteaga held the Eagles hitless in the 7th inning to seal the victory.

Catcher Reyes threw out two Eagle runners to close out the third and the fifth innings.

“We are continuing to hit the ball hard and again only struck out twice," Molina said. "We are working hard at the plate and today we got some clutch hits when we needed it. We played very good defense today,” said Molina.

The Cardinals improve to 4-8 on the season.

