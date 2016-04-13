Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 10:12 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Gabe Arteaga Gives Strong Effort in Bishop Diego Win

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 13, 2016 | 6:31 p.m.

Freshman Gabe Arteaga pitched a complete game and freshman Nate Jordan scored the winning on a wild pitch as Bishop Diego beat Oak Park, 4-3, in a non-league baseball game at the Cardinals' Diamond.

Arteaga improved to 2-1 and left quite an impression on his coach.

“I was so impressed with Gabe’s work ethic, he just worked so hard and worked through a couple of jams," coach

Ralph Molina said. "He showed so much poise for a freshman."

Oak Park scored a run in the first and a run in the fourth to go up 2-0.

Matthew Pate got things going for Bishop in the fourth with a lead-off single and a stolen base. Izzy Reyes and Arteaga drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. Ash Borgeson scored Pate on a fielder’s choice, with Arteaga getting thrown out at second. Borgeson stole second, putting runners at second and third. Dylan Streett hit a clutch two-out double to score Reyes and Borgeson for a 3-2 lead.

The Cardinals scored another run in the fifth inning when freshman Jordan walked and advanced to third on two wild pitches. He scored on a third wild pitch in the inning, making the score 4-3.

Arteaga held the Eagles hitless in the 7th inning to seal the victory.

Catcher Reyes threw out two Eagle runners to close out the third and the fifth innings.

“We are continuing to hit the ball hard and again only struck out twice," Molina said. "We are working hard at the plate and today we got some clutch hits when we needed it. We played very good defense today,” said Molina.

The Cardinals improve to 4-8 on the season.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 