Gabe Arteaga Leads Bishop Diego’s Shutout of Santa Clara

Baseball

Bishop Diego baseball finished an undefeated Frontier League season by beating Snata Clara at home on Thursday, 4-0.

Gabe Arteaga picked up his sixth win of the season, allowing two hits and zero runs in six innings. He finishes his regular season with a 6-1 record.

In a relief effort, Hamilton Finefrock recorded the last three outs for the Cardinals.

Will Goodwin and Travis Pierce each had multiple hits.

CIF playoff pairings will be announced Monday.

