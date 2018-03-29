Gabe Arteaga Leads the Way for Bishop Diego Against Carpinteria

Baseball

He strikes out 10 and has three hits to advance Cardinals to title game of Santa Paula Tournament

Gabe Arteaga retired 12 of the last 13 batters he faced and turned in a complete-game pitching performance for Bishop Diego in a 7-3 baseball victory over Carpinteria in a Santa Paula Cardinal Classic Spring Break Tournament game on Thursday at Carpinteria’s John Calderwood Field.

Arteaga also contributed with the bat, going 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored.

On the mound, he allowed three hits, walked one and struck out 10, including striking out the side in the seventh inning.

“Gabe has been outstanding for us and pitched a great ballgame,” said Bishop coach Nick Katzenstein.

"He was as strong in the seventh as he was in the second," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "He started a little bumpy, but he got better and better as the game went on."

Bishop advances to the tournament championship game Friday at 2 p.m., at Santa Paula’s Harding Park.

Carpinteria scored two runs off Arteaga in the first inning, as the Warriors capitalized on an error and got a two-run, two-out single from Vance Keiser. He drove in Noah Nuño and Toby Spach.

“It was a situation where we didn’t understand the baserunner, and he had a little speed," Katzenstein said of the error. "The ball wasn’t hit very hard and (our third baseman) had to come and get it and threw it away. But the good thing is we were able to pick up behind him and just move on from it.”

Catcher Jake Koeper helped the Cardinals move forward by throwing out Keiser who attempted to steal second base. Koeper also threw out a baserunner in the second inning.

Bishop, which was the home team for the game, answered with two runs in the bottom of the first. Lead-off hitter Travis Pierce drew a leadoff walk from Carpinteria starter Chase Mayer and moved to second on a sacrifice by Matthew Pate. Arteaga followed with a single to left and Will Goodwin singled to score Pierce. Adrian Soracco then hit the third straight single for the Cardinals to bring in Arteaga for the tying run.

The Cardinals took a 3-2 lead in the second as David Gladish and Pierce singled, and Gladish scored on a fielder’s choice by Pate.

Soracco singled to start the third inning and advanced to third base on a wild pitch and a single by Jackson Haskell. He scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-2.

Carpinteria cut the deficit to 4-3 when Spach reached third on a hit by pitch, sacrifice and stolen base and scored on a steal of home. Arteaga’s pitch was in the dirt and got away from Koeper as Spach came racing down the third-base line.

Arteaga stepped up his game after Spach’s play and held the Warriors to one hit the rest of the way, a leadoff double by Mayer in the sixth inning. He struck out seven of the last 13 batters.

Arteaga also did some damage with his bat. He doubled down the left-field line and scored on double to right by Goodwin to make it 5-3 in the fifth inning.

“The steal of home kind of got under his skin a little bit, I think,” Katzenstein of Arteaga. “And he started to get real competitive.

“He’s been that guy for us all year in that role as a pitcher and offensively he’s been providing some power for us,” the coach added.

The Cardinals banged out 14 hits, with Soracco collecting three hits and Gladish, Goodwin and Jackson each adding two apiece. Soracco and Goodwin both had two RBI.

Bishop put the game away with two runs in the sixth.

"No doubt that we lost to the team that played better, but the game hinged on just a few plays and we can easily find positive things to build on," Cooney said. "A tip of the cap to the Cardinals. Coach Katzenstein has them firing on all cylinders."

Earlier in the day, Bishop won a forfeited game against Hueneme, as the Vikings didn’t have enough players. The Cardinals are 5-4 on the season.

Despite the loss, Cooney was pleased how his team bounced back from a 13-3 defeat in the morning against Fillmore. The Warriors committed eight errors in the game.

"This morning we were unprepared and a little bit lethargic," he said. "It was huge difference playing in the second game. The guys came back with the right attitude. Even though we ended on the down side of it, we had first and thirds in there, we had pick plays, we had bunt defense, we stole home. There was all kinds of good stuff going on there."

The Warriors (3-4) play Santa Clara at 11 a.m., Friday at Tom Moore Field in Santa Paula.

