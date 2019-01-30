Gabe Odell’s 34 Points Carry Garden Street Academy Past Midland

Boys Basketball

Gabe Odell poured in 34 points to pace Garden Street Academy to a 69-62 Condor League basketball win at Midland on Wednesday.

The Comets (8-8, 4-2) used a strong inside attack and solid defense to pull away from the Oaks in the third quarter. They took a 20-point lead late in the fourth quarter.

Odell had nine rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals to go with his points. His brother, Alex, had 11 points and seven rebounds and Spencer Selbert had 12 points.

Erick Gomez played a strong game, dishing out 10 assists, making four steals and grabbing four rebounds.

GSA will play its final regular season game Friday at home versus Ojai Valley.