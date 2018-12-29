Gabe Odell’s Solid Overall Performance Leads Garden Street Academy

Boys Basketball

Gabe Odell came close to a triple-double for Garden Street Academy in a 67-55 win over Coast Union in the third-place game at the "I Charge Holiday Tournament" at Valley Christian Academy on Saturday.

Odell had 21 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. He blocked five shots and had three steals. He averaged a double-double for the tournament and was named to the all-tournament team.

His brother, Alex Odell, scored 17 points and grabbed nine boards, and Spencer Selbert had 13 points. Christian Hernandez also added a spark off the bench with 3 three-point baskets.

GSA is now 5-6 on the season.