Gabriel Medel Provide Spark in Carpinteria’s 5-Set Victory

Carpinteria outlasted Hueneme in a five-set Citrus Coast League boys volleyball match on Thursday. The scores were 25-15, 23-25, 24-26, 25-21, 17-15.
Middle blocker Luis Zamora has a big night, blasting nine kills and notching three blocks. Outside hitter Liam Slade put away 14 kills and freshman Diesel Slade added 11 on the outside.
Libero Miguel Enriquez was key to the victory, picking up 31 digs.
"He did a phenomenal shot of sticking with it," said coach Dino Garcia.
Garcia also praised the play of Gabriel Medel. "He stepped up to the plate and took the middle position due to Nethaniel Flores spraining his ankle," said Garcia. Medel had seven kills and four blocks.