Gail Anikouchine Named Board President for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum would like to announce Gail Anikouchine as its new board president.

Anikouchine, a CPA and partner at MacFarlane, Faletti & Co. LLP, has over 20 years of experience in public accounting, primarily in the field of audits of nonprofit organizations and in business taxation.

Prior to joining this Santa Barbara firm 14 years ago, she worked for KPMG Peat Marwick.

She earned her bachelor of arts degree from the University of California-Berkeley and a master's degree in business administration from the University of San Francisco.

She has served on other nonprofit boards both locally and nationally.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, celebrating its 15th anniversary of its opening, provides opportunities for the community to learn more of the local maritime history critical to the development of the area through exhibits, art and education.

— Dennis Schuett is the marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.