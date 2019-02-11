Gail Levenson Shannon of Santa Barbara, 1947-2019

Posted on February 11, 2019 | 8:47 p.m.

Source: Rachael Steidl

Gail Levenson Shannon passed away on Feb. 9, 2019, at the age of 71, surrounded by her adoring family.

She was born on Dec. 14, 1947, to Jeannette and Irving Levenson in Atlanta, Georgia. She was the second of three children.

Gail attended the University of Georgia, where she met her future husband, Howard Shannon. They were married in 1967 and had 47 amazing years together raising their family.

They traveled to California for their honeymoon. They relocated a few years later in 1972, led by their faith to Santa Barbara, where they raised their family and became an integral part of what is now St. Athanasius Orthodox Church.

She was dedicated to creating a warm and loving home and being a full time mom raising her five children, chauffeuring them to sports, school, and activities, and often hosting the neighborhood kids and acting as a surrogate parent to many. Her kids and grandchildren will fondly remember her famous Saturday breakfasts with “Grammy’s crepes”.

For the past 30 years, Gail was a successful realtor who served her clients tirelessly with passion and commitment, closing her last two escrows while in hospice. The Shannon Group at Village Properties will carry on her legacy.

Gail served on the board at Transition House and St. Barbara’s Monastery, and was an active volunteer in our community, spending time in many places, including St. Brigid’s Homeless Ministry.

Gail loved cooking and traveling with her family and friends, as well as skiing, hiking, and taking long walks. Above all, Gail was committed to her faith, and serving her family, friends, and community.

She was a fearless and private warrior in her battle with cancer for the last seven years. She never stopped being an elegant and gracious hostess known for her southern hospitality and opening her home to everyone for family gatherings, baby showers, and weddings.

Gail was predeceased by her husband, Dn. Howard.

She is survived by her sister, Yetty Arp (Charlie), and brother, Kent Levenson, as well as her five children: Travis (Tracy), Judson (Claudia), Courtney, Jesse (Devlynne), and Casey (Stephanie).

Her 15 grandchildren include Briana, Jordan, Conor, Caden, Olivia, Katherine, Brody, Sebastian, Kyle, Brigid, Francis, Casey, Nina, George, and Kitty, and she had three great-grandchildren, Kamaile, Makoa, and Kalani.

She was an aunt and Godmother to many.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in her memory to the St. Athanasius Orthodox Church building fund or Transition House.

Services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at St. Athanasius Orthodox Church at 11 a.m., followed by a reception at Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church.