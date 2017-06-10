Evolving Sounds of Galactic Blasting Off to SOhO

It's been more than 20 years since Ben Ellman, Robert Mercurio, Stanton Moore, Jeff Raines and Rich Vogel began exploring the musical possibilities born out of their work together as Galactic.

Since then, the New Orleans band has pushed artistic boundaries on the road and in the studio, drawing inspiration as much from the sounds bubbling up from their city's streets as they do from each other.

Galactica will perform at 8 p.m. Monday, June 26, at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State Street #205, Santa Barbara.

Tickets, available at sohosb.com, are $30 in advance, $35 at door. For reservations, call 962-7776 ext. 6. The venue is for those age 21 and older.

A key part of Galactica's creative spark comes from the teamwork of Mercurio and Ellman, whose evolving production and arranging skills helped usher the band into a new phase of studio work beginning with the loop-centric "Ruckus" in 2007.

A series of albums focused on specific concepts like Carnival followed, as did collaborations with guests hailing from worlds outside the one Galactic calls its own.

On "Into the Deep," the band members look within themselves, drawing inspiration from people and ideas that have long been close to their heart.

In contrast, "Into the Deep" contributors like JJ Grey, David Shaw and Maggie Koerner spent significant time touring with Galactic.

A few years ago, Mavis Staples sat in with the band, all of whom are longtime fans of the legendary singer's R&B-meets-gospel soul style.

They caught up with Macy Gray when she performed a memorable concert at Tipitina's where Ellman says he could see from the outset "how much she cares about the music."

And each of the players had also developed a deep appreciation for the Honorable South's Charm Taylor, whose contribution, "Right On" was written specifically to suit her vibe.

"Quint Davis [the producer of] Jazz Fest always has a couple people he books at the festival that aren't big names but that Quint knows are going to be super cool," said Ellman.

"That's how we met Brushy One-String. We originally wanted to bring him in to do anything, just to see what would happen. But when we heard his song 'Chicken in the Corn,' we really wanted to do our version of it."

In the end, he joined them on the road for over a month, collaborating with the band onstage at each show.

For the instrumental tracks, Galactic mined the interests and tastes they've cultivated together for years in New Orleans. "Buck 77" was written via improvisation, a long-standing cornerstone of their live shows.

The funky bass line and tumbling guitar part on "Long Live the Borgne," meanwhile, represents an updated, more composed take on some of the concepts that made early albums like "Coolin' Off" so strong.

As for the opener "Soogar Doosie," Ellman said Galactic tends to record at least one track on each album that speaks to the band's collective love of brass band music.

It's also about how the individual musicians within Galactic have grown over time. When it comes to trying new approaches as players, producers, songwriters and arrangers, Ellman said, "it's an evolution."

— Kirk Reed for SOhO.