Sundowner Winds, Temperatures in the 90s Expected on South Coast Tonight

Sundowner winds are expected along Santa Barbara County’s South Coast through late Sunday, with temperatures in the 90s persisting in many areas. A gale warning is in effect in the Santa Barbara Channel.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the South Coast until 11 p.m. Sunday, with northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph expected and gusts to 40 mph possible.

Motorists are advised to use caution on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast and through the Gaviota Pass and on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.

The weather service said Sunday afternoon temperatures were climbing into the 90s in many parts of the South Coast, which will heighten the risk of wildfire.

Officials said the winds should begin diminishing around midnight.

A gale warning was issued for the Santa Barbara Channel between Point Conception and Point Mugu, including Santa Cruz Island.

West to northwest winds are expected to increase to 15 to 25 knots, or 17 to 28 mph, with gusts to 35 knots, or around 40 mph. Seas of 5 to 7 feet also are likely, the weather service said.

Authorities advised inexperienced boaters and mariners to seek safe harbor.

A slight cooling is expected Monday, with daytime high temperatures in the 60s and 70s, and highs in the 80s in the foothills.

