Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 4:09 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sundowner Winds, Temperatures in the 90s Expected on South Coast Tonight

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo 4:15 p.m. | July 14, 2013 | 9:00 a.m.

Sundowner winds are expected along Santa Barbara County’s South Coast through late Sunday, with temperatures in the 90s persisting in many areas. A gale warning is in effect in the Santa Barbara Channel.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the South Coast until 11 p.m. Sunday, with northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph expected and gusts to 40 mph possible.

Motorists are advised to use caution on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast and through the Gaviota Pass and on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.

The weather service said Sunday afternoon temperatures were climbing into the 90s in many parts of the South Coast, which will heighten the risk of wildfire.

Officials said the winds should begin diminishing around midnight.

A gale warning was issued for the Santa Barbara Channel between Point Conception and Point Mugu, including Santa Cruz Island.

West to northwest winds are expected to increase to 15 to 25 knots, or 17 to 28 mph, with gusts to 35 knots, or around 40 mph. Seas of 5 to 7 feet also are likely, the weather service said.

Authorities advised inexperienced boaters and mariners to seek safe harbor.

A slight cooling is expected Monday, with daytime high temperatures in the 60s and 70s, and highs in the 80s in the foothills.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 